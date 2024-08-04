sb.scorecardresearch
  • Woman Killed, 4 Injured as Tractor Carrying Hindu Pilgrims Falls Into Canal in Nepal

Published 22:12 IST, August 4th 2024

There were 25 pilgrims on the tractor at the time of the accident, which took place at Malangawa area.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Tractor carrying hindu pilgrims falls into canal in Nepal, killing woman and injuring 4 | Image: PTI/Representative
