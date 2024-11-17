Published 23:20 IST, November 17th 2024
Woman Killed After Auto-Rickshaw Overturns in Delhi
A 23-year-old woman died near a BSF camp in south Delhi after the auto-rickshaw she was travelling in overturned on Sunday, police said.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Woman Killed After Auto-Rickshaw Overturns in Delhi | Image: pti
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
23:20 IST, November 17th 2024