Published 23:20 IST, November 17th 2024

Woman Killed After Auto-Rickshaw Overturns in Delhi

A 23-year-old woman died near a BSF camp in south Delhi after the auto-rickshaw she was travelling in overturned on Sunday, police said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Woman Killed After Auto-Rickshaw Overturns in Delhi | Image: pti
23:20 IST, November 17th 2024