Updated January 27th, 2024 at 23:21 IST

Woman killed, Another Injured in tigress attack in MP's Bandhavgarh

The incident took place in Panpatha range of BTR in Umaria district, some 450 km from Bhopal, said a release.

Digital Desk
tigress was found dead
Woman killed, Another Injured in tigress attack in MP's Bandhavgarh
Umaria: A 50-year-old woman was killed and another injured in an attack by a tigress in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, officials said.

The incident took place in Panpatha range of BTR in Umaria district, some 450 km from Bhopal, said a release.

The deceased was identified as Bhuri Bai Kol.

Tirasi Bai Kol (35), who was injured, was undergoing treatment at the community health centre at Manpur, the release stated.

Forest officials are monitoring the tigress' movements round-the-clock, it added.

Praveen Jaiswal, a local villager, told reporters that three women had gone to the forest to collect wood when the tigress, who was roaming with two cubs, attacked. She first dragged one of the women into bushes and later attacked another woman, he said. (With inputs from PTI) 

Published January 27th, 2024 at 23:21 IST

