Bengaluru: A 7-year-old woman's body was found dumped in a drum in a vacant lot near an abandoned house in Bengaluru's KR Puram area.

The victim identified as Sushilamma was living with her daughter and 2-3 relatives in a rented flat near Nisarga Layout, close to KR Puram, the Additional Commissioner East, Raman Gupta said.

The official further added that the perpetrators had cut off the woman's hands and legs, which are still missing.

"The incident may have happened yesterday. I am here with senior officers to examine the spot," Gupta said.

The body was discovered by the locals and a complaint was filed following this. An investigation is underway to catch the perpetrators.