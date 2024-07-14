Published 18:36 IST, July 14th 2024
Woman Killed in UP over Suspicion of Performing Black Magic to Kill Girl in Calcutta
A woman was killed here in a clash between two groups after the parents of a girl accused her of performing black magic here to kill their daughter.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Woman Killed in UP over Suspicion of Performing Black Magic to Kill Girl in Calcutta | Image: Pixabay
