sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 18:36 IST, July 14th 2024

Woman Killed in UP over Suspicion of Performing Black Magic to Kill Girl in Calcutta

A woman was killed here in a clash between two groups after the parents of a girl accused her of performing black magic here to kill their daughter.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Rajasthan woman killed by family
Woman Killed in UP over Suspicion of Performing Black Magic to Kill Girl in Calcutta | Image: Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

18:36 IST, July 14th 2024