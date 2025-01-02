Karnataka Woman Kills Husband, Chops Body Into Pieces, Say Police

Belagavi: A man was allegedly murdered and his body chopped into pieces allegedly by her wife in Karnataka's Belagavi, police said. The accused has been arrested. According to police, the 40-year-old husband has been identified as Srimantha Itnali who was strangled her wife.

This happened after an argument between the two broke out over land and money. The accused first killed him and later smashed his face. Reports further said that the woman later cut her husband’s body into pieces so that she could dispose it.

Belagavi police said that her husband’s body was found on December 10 in Umarani village in Chikkodi Taluk.

According to police, they didn't suspect victims wife initially but was called for questioning later. At first, she denied about committing the brutal act but later confessed the crime.

According to the accused, her husband Srimantha Itnali husband was an alcoholic and used to pressurise her for money.

On December 8, an argument broke out between the two when the husband asked his wife to sell her land and buy him a two-wheeler.

According to SP, “She first strangled him and when he was unconscious, used a boulder lying nearby to smash his face. She then disposed of the boulder in a well."