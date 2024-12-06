Woman, Minor Daughter Killed in Road Accident in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

Kota: A 27-year-old woman and her 3-year-old daughter were killed, while two of their family members were injured, after the motorcycle they were travelling on collided with another motorcycle in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said on Friday.

The accident occurred on Bhalta Road around 6:30 pm on Thursday, according to Assistant Sub-Inspector Sujan Singh of the Bakani police station.

The deceased have been identified as Teena and her daughter Chetna, from Baran district, he said. Teena's father, Rajesh and her mother were injured in the crash, while her five-year-old daughter escaped unhurt The five of them were on their way to a wedding when Ramesh tried to overtake a fodder-loaded tractor-trolley. In doing so, his motorcycle collided head-on with another motorcycle coming from the opposite direction, Singh said.

The impact caused Teena and Chetna to fall and they were run over by the tractor, while the other three on the bike were thrown to the other side, he added.

The tractor driver fled the scene while angry villagers set the fodder-loaded trolley on fire. By the time the police arrived and controlled the situation, the fodder in the trolley had been reduced to ashes, Singh said.

Ramesh and his wife are undergoing treatment at SRG Hospital in Jhalawar, while the bodies of the deceased were handed over to their family after post-mortem.