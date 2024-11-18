Published 19:05 IST, November 18th 2024
Woman, minor son strangled to death by husband in Jharkhand: Police
The man took the extreme step in fit of rage following an argument on Sunday night. According to police, the accused is out at large.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
