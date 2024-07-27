Published 14:52 IST, July 27th 2024
Woman Naxalite Commander Carrying ₹13 Lakh Surrenders in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdha
A woman Naxalite carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 13 lakh in three states surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district on Saturday.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
A woman Naxalite carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 13 lakh in three states surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district on Saturday | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
14:52 IST, July 27th 2024