Published 14:52 IST, July 27th 2024

Woman Naxalite Commander Carrying ₹13 Lakh Surrenders in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdha

A woman Naxalite carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 13 lakh in three states surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district on Saturday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
14:52 IST, July 27th 2024