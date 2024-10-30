Published 12:41 IST, October 30th 2024
Woman Naxalite With Rs 5 Lakh Bounty, 4 Other Cadres Surrender in Chhattisgarh
Five Naxalites, including a woman carrying a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh and wanted for attacks on police, have surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Five Naxalites, including a woman carrying a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh and wanted for attacks on police, have surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur | Image: PTI
