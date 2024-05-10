Advertisement

Pune: A woman engineering student from a college in Maharashtra’s Pune was booked by the Pune police for allegedly clicking photos of her fellow hosteller and sharing them with her male friends. The alleged incident surfaced after a complaint was filed by the girls from the same hostel, where the accused woman used to reside. The police have initiated a legal action against the accused girl and her male friend.

According to the information, the Pune police have registered a case against a female engineering student and her male friend in the matter for alleged voyeurism at the Shivajinagar police station.

A senior police official stated that the accused girl is a second-year student of a well-known college in the city’s Shivajinagar area. She resides at a hostel in the area. A case has been registered against the girl student and her male friend for voyeurism under the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

Reportedly, several complaints were received by the engineering institute about the accused girl clicking photos of her hostel roommates and sharing them with a male friend outside the campus.

On the complaints received, the administration of the institute conducted an inquiry and shared the information to the local police regarding the alleged incidents.

A police official from the Shivajinagar police station stated, “We went through some of the photos and found that they were not obscene. But they were shared without the knowledge of her roommates.”

Further legal action into the matter is being taken.

