Published 15:13 IST, November 16th 2024
Woman's Body Found Stuffed in Suitcase on Delhi-Lucknow Highway in Hapur
The area, where the suitcase was found, was cordoned off as investigators began their work.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Woman's Body Found Stuffed in Suitcase on Delhi-Lucknow Highway in Hapur | Image: Shutterstock
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
15:13 IST, November 16th 2024