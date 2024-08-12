Published 16:52 IST, August 12th 2024
Woman's Husband, Lover Kill Her, Bury Body After Watching 'Drishyam': Police
Before committing the offence, the two accused watched Bollywood movie 'Drishyam' to learn ways to hide the body and evade arrest, they said.
- India News
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Woman's husband, paramour kill her, bury body after watching 'Drishyam' | Image: PTI/file
