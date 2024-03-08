Advertisement

Memes are nowadays one of those things that set the tone and make things viral. If something has been used in a meme, it means it’ll go viral for sure. And a new video has been added to this list. In this viral video, a woman is proudly flaunting her saree’s pallu. The video starts with two girls on the scooter shouting, “Bhabhi Ji Pallu, Bhabhi Ji Pallu,” in which the woman on the other vehicle says, “1500 ka hai.”



Although the warning for Pallu was given so that it wouldn’t get stuck in the vehicle’s wheel, The unrelated reply from the lady soon went viral on the internet. The viral video has been shared by numerous handles on social media platforms X and Instagram.



A user on X shared the viral video with a humorous caption; she wrote, “don't argue, just say 1500 Ka hai and move on.”

Watch The Video:

don't argue, just say 1500 Ka hai and move on 🫠 pic.twitter.com/mNt5dY0TR6 — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) March 7, 2024



Soon after sharing, the video had 6.48 lakh impressions on X with 11k likes. Apart from this, many users laugh with the humorous reply, “1500 ka hai.”



One user wrote, “Meme of the month already.”



A second user wrote, “it is actually cute , she is happy with her wearing and happy to tell others, taking her response as fun or happy gesture is subjective.” while another one said, “Bhupender jogi lite version.”

