Updated March 8th, 2024 at 19:26 IST

Woman's Reply to Pallu Warning in Viral Video Goes Viral: "1500 ka hai" Takes Over Social Media

Viral video of a woman's unexpected response, '1500 Ka Hai,' becomes an internet sensation, sparking meme frenzy and laughter online.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Internet Goes Wild Over Woman's Quirky '1500 Ka Hai' Response
Internet Goes Wild Over Woman's Quirky '1500 Ka Hai' Response | Image:X: @swatic12
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Memes are nowadays one of those things that set the tone and make things viral. If something has been used in a meme, it means it’ll go viral for sure. And a new video has been added to this list. In this viral video, a woman is proudly flaunting her saree’s pallu. The video starts with two girls on the scooter shouting, “Bhabhi Ji Pallu, Bhabhi Ji Pallu,” in which the woman on the other vehicle says, “1500 ka hai.”

Although the warning for Pallu was given so that it wouldn’t get stuck in the vehicle’s wheel, The unrelated reply from the lady soon went viral on the internet. The viral video has been shared by numerous handles on social media platforms X and Instagram. 

A user on X shared the viral video with a humorous caption; she wrote, “don't argue, just say 1500 Ka hai and move on.” 

Watch The Video:


Soon after sharing, the video had 6.48 lakh impressions on X with 11k likes. Apart from this, many users laugh with the humorous reply, “1500 ka hai.”

One user wrote, “Meme of the month already.” 

A second user wrote, “it is actually cute , she is happy with her wearing and happy to tell others, taking her response as fun or happy gesture is  subjective.” while another one said, “Bhupender jogi lite version.”

Published March 8th, 2024 at 19:26 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

