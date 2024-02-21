English
Updated February 20th, 2024 at 23:50 IST

Woman's Swiggy Account Hacked, ₹ 1 Lakh Wiped Out in Unauthorized Orders - Details Inside

A woman fell victim to hackers who gained access to her Swiggy account resulting in fraudulent orders amounting upto ₹ 1 Lakh, read more in details below

Digital Desk
Woman's Swiggy Account Hacked ₹ 1 Lakh Wiped Out
Woman's Swiggy Account Hacked ₹ 1 Lakh Wiped Out
  2 min read
In a recent cybercrime incident, a woman fell victim to hackers who gained access to her Swiggy account, resulting in fraudulent orders amounting upto ₹ 1 Lakh. 

The perpetrators employed sophisticated tactics, including a fake Interactive Voice Response (IVR) call, to dupe the victim and extracting her account details.

The victim, whose identity remains undisclosed, was targeted by two cybercriminals who exploited her trust for all wrong reasons. 

It was revealed that one of the accused had prior experience as a delivery boy for both Zomato and Swiggy, leveraging insider knowledge to carry out the scam. 

Collaborating with another individual, they systematically targeted individuals who had linked their payment methods to their Swiggy accounts.

The fraudulent activity went unnoticed until the victim received notifications of numerous orders she hadn't placed, totaling a staggering ₹ 100,000. The incident sheds light on the growing sophistication of cybercrime tactics and soars the importance of remaining vigilant against such threats.

The unauthorized transactions left the victim facing substantial financial losses, highlighting the real-world consequences of cyber breaches. 

The incident soars the need for enhanced cybersecurity measures, both on the part of online service providers like Swiggy, Zomato and individual users.

Swiggy has assured users of its commitment to investigating the matter thoroughly and implementing additional security measures to prevent similar breaches in the future. 

Additionally, they urge customers to remain cautious and refrain from sharing sensitive information, especially in response to unsolicited communication.

This unfortunate incident is a wake-up call for both consumers and online platforms, emphasizing the critical importance of cybersecurity awareness and proactive measures.

 

Input: Sources

 

 


 

Published February 20th, 2024 at 23:49 IST

