A 39-year-old woman died allegedly by suicide after shooting herself with her husband's licensed gun in a village in this district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday at her residence in Panjori village and the cause behind the woman taking the extreme step was yet to be ascertained, they said.

The deceased was identified as Surjeet Kaur.

Police said Kaur's husband Harjeet Singh had retired from the army and is presently employed in Haryana civil secretariat in CID department.

At the time of the incident, her mother-in-law was not present at the house. Kaur's husband had gone to a hospital in Panchkula to bring some medicine for her when the incident occurred, police said.

The couple's 16-year-old daughter was present at the home when Kaur allegedly took the extreme step, they said.

Kaur's daughter reached the room after hearing the sound of a gunshot.

Police said the woman's daughter found her lying in a pool of blood. Later, the police were informed about the incident.

The police took the body to civil hospital in Naraingarh. It was handed over to her relatives after post-mortem.

Naraingarh Station House Officer Dhoom Singh said the matter is being investigated.