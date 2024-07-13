sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 22:04 IST, July 13th 2024

Delhi: 50-Year-Old Woman Shot At While Sleeping In her House, Say Cops

The woman, identified as Shakila, received a bullet wound on her left shoulder, they said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said the incident took place at Janata Mazdoor Colony at 2 am.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Delhi: 50-Year-Old Woman Shot At While Sleeping In her House, Say Cops
Delhi: 50-Year-Old Woman Shot At While Sleeping In her House, Say Cops | Image: Pixabay (Representational)
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

22:04 IST, July 13th 2024