Delhi: 50-Year-Old Woman Shot At While Sleeping In her House, Say Cops
The woman, identified as Shakila, received a bullet wound on her left shoulder, they said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said the incident took place at Janata Mazdoor Colony at 2 am.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Delhi: 50-Year-Old Woman Shot At While Sleeping In her House, Say Cops | Image: Pixabay (Representational)
