Advertisement

Viral News: A video has surfaced on social media showing a woman stealing eggs from a chicken shop in Mumbai. The entire incident was caught on a CCTV camera placed inside the shop.

The viral video shared by @gharkekalesh on social media platform X. The viral video comes with a caption that says, ‘Kalesh b/w Shopkeeper and Aunty Stealing Eggs on Cam in Mumbai’.

Advertisement

In the viral video two women can be seen standing inside a chicken shop. The owner who was busy cutting chicken facing the other side did not know that the woman is stealing eggs behind his back.

The owner of the shop looks back as he felt something suspicious, he immediately checks into woman's bag, only to find eggs she was stealing from the trays.

Advertisement

Watch Viral Video Here:

Kalesh b/w Shopkeeper and Aunty over Straling Eggs on Cam in Mumbai

pic.twitter.com/emThteWMA5 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh)

The man picks up his mobile phone, pointing at the CCTV camera. He then confronts those two women who were stealing eggs and calls others who were standing near the shop.

The woman caught red handed doesn't accepts her mistake and starts arguing with the man as shown in the CCTV camera.

Advertisement

Netizens on the other hand sharing their views and thoughts on the viral video. One comment says, ‘She is stealing eggs and then lying..it is shameful….There is a camera installed otherwise she would have got the shopkeeper beaten up...’

Another user wrote, ‘After effects of realizing that eggs are the source of energy of the superior race.’

Advertisement

screengrab of comment section

One more user says, ‘Some camera gives best ROI’ taking a witty jibe at the viral egg stealing video.

The entire incident caught on CCTV camera shows how Karma hits back on us sometime even with an immediate effect.

Advertisement