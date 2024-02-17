English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated April 10th, 2022 at 20:31 IST

Woman stopped during suicide bid by police in RK Puram

Woman stopped during suicide bid by police in RK Puram

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman was prevented from committing suicide in southwest Delhi's RK Puram area because of swift response of the Delhi Police personnel, a senior officer said on Sunday.

On April 7, Assistant Sub Inspector Ram Swaroop and Constable Dharam Raj were on duty when a PCR call was received regarding a suicide threat by a woman, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C.

Advertisement

He said when the team rushed to the spot, they found that the woman had locked herself inside a room and had tied the knot of ‘dupatta’ to allegedly commit suicide. The incident happened while her husband was in office.

"Our personnel broke open the door and stopped her from committing suicide and saved her life timely.

Advertisement

“The woman was brought to the police station with female staff and was counselled. During counselling, she revealed that she and her husband were not on talking terms, and he was living separate from her," he said.

The officer said the woman told police she was suffering from acute depression.

Advertisement

“Her husband was also called. Both were counselled together,” he added. PTI AMP VN VN

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2022 at 20:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul In Athleisure

6 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Hits The Gym

6 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Wears Arm Sling

6 hours ago
Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin's New Look

6 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Smiles At Paparazzi

6 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Flaunts Her Moves

6 hours ago
Dhanshree Verma

Dhanashree's dance video

6 hours ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii Explores Forest

6 hours ago
Rasshi Khanna

Raashii's Airport Look

6 hours ago
Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

7 hours ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

7 hours ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

7 hours ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

7 hours ago
Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari

8 hours ago
PM Modi On Congress

PM Lashes Out At Congress

8 hours ago
PM Modi in Rewari

PM Modi

8 hours ago
#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

a day ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ukraine President Zelenskyy Arrives in France

    World8 minutes ago

  2. Avoid These Common Mistakes While Washing Hair

    Web Stories8 minutes ago

  3. SKM Bandh: Buses Stay Off Roads in Punjab, Farmers Block Highways

    India News9 minutes ago

  4. Love Curd? Recipes You Can Try

    Web Stories10 minutes ago

  5. Kristen Claims She Suffered Mental Health Issues After Twilight Success

    Entertainment11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo