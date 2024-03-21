×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 17:31 IST

Woman, Toddler Killed in Karnataka, Dismembered Body Parts Found in Mandya Lake

The dismembered body parts were discovered dumped into a lake under the Belluru police station limits in Karnataka's Mandya district

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Karnataka Woman, Toddler’s Body Dumped in Mandya Lake; Case Registered
Karnataka Woman, Toddler’s Body Dumped in Mandya Lake; Case Registered | Image:Shutterstock
New Delhi: In a harrowing turn of events, tragedy struck as a woman and her toddler granddaughter were found murdered. The dismembered body parts were discovered dumped into a lake under the Belluru police station limits in Karnataka's Mandya district. Identified as Jayamma (46) and her two-and-a-half-year-old granddaughter, Rishika, the victims hailed from Kalkere village in Chikkamagaluru district. 

The grim saga began when Jayamma left her residence on March 12, accompanied by her granddaughter, purportedly to meet an individual in Adichunchanagiri, Mandya district, to collect a loan repayment. Assuring her family of a swift return after retrieving the money, she embarked on the fateful journey. 

However, alarm bells rang when neither Jayamma nor her granddaughter returned home by March 18, and all attempts to contact her via cellphone proved futile, leading her son, Praveen, to lodge a missing person report at the Ajjampura police station.

Shockingly, on the same day, Praveen received a chilling call from an unknown individual, revealing the heinous fate suffered by his mother and daughter. The caller divulged that they had been ruthlessly murdered, their remains stuffed into gunny bags, and callously discarded in a lake near Adichunchanagiri. Abruptly terminating the call, the perpetrator left Praveen reeling with the devastating news. Swiftly acting on the information provided, police officials initiated a search operation, recovering the grisly gunny bags from the lake, thus uncovering the mutilated bodies of Jayamma and her innocent granddaughter.

Belluru police have registered a case and launched a hunt to nab the killers

Published March 21st, 2024 at 17:31 IST

