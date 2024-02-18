Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 22nd, 2021 at 14:38 IST

Woman's body, draped in new saree, found in Giridih forest

The body of a woman with her throat slit was found in a forest in Jharkhand's Giridih district in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

The body of a woman with her throat slit was found in a forest in Jharkhand's Giridih district in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

The body, which is yet to be identified, was draped in a new saree when it was found in Kobad forest in the Mufassil police station area, they said.

A bottle of water was also found near the body, they added. The body was sent for post-mortem, police said.

It is suspected that the woman was killed somewhere else and then left in the forest, they said. 

Advertisement

Published September 22nd, 2021 at 14:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

15 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

15 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

15 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

15 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

16 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

19 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

21 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

21 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

21 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

21 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

21 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

21 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

21 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

21 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

21 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pune Traffic Alert: 4 Major Roads To Be Closed Tomorrow On Shivjayanti

    India News17 minutes ago

  2. IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4 Live: ENG lose their second on 8.2 overs,

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  3. Rakul’s In-Laws, Akshay Kumar Arrive In Goa For Actress' Wedding

    Entertainment22 minutes ago

  4. Rajkumar Santoshi Granted Bail In Cheque Bounce Case

    Entertainment24 minutes ago

  5. Meta AI model fills missing parts of Mark Zuckerberg’s guitar video

    Tech 25 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo