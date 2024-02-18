Updated September 22nd, 2021 at 14:38 IST
Woman's body, draped in new saree, found in Giridih forest
The body of a woman with her throat slit was found in a forest in Jharkhand's Giridih district in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.
The body, which is yet to be identified, was draped in a new saree when it was found in Kobad forest in the Mufassil police station area, they said.
A bottle of water was also found near the body, they added. The body was sent for post-mortem, police said.
It is suspected that the woman was killed somewhere else and then left in the forest, they said.
