Updated March 14th, 2024 at 23:03 IST

Woman Fight For Seat Inside Delhi Metro, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

A viral video is taking rounds on the internet, showing a woman who fights for a seat inside Delhi metro

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Delhi metro viral video
Delhi metro viral video | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Viral news: Delhi metro is known for its weird videos which keeps going viral every now and then. Following this trend a fresh video is taking rounds on the internet, which shows a woman who fights for a seat inside Delhi metro.

In this viral video, a woman inside Delhi metro sits on another man's lap when she apparently could not find seat for herself. The video looks from a busy day as the metro coach is full of people and there is hardly any place to sit.

A woman wearing black dress can be seen arguing with fellow commuters in the viral video, she looks frustrated by the fact that there is no place to sit and no man is offering her a seat out of courtesy which turns her even more furious.

Well, what happens next after this will surprise you even more. Yes, the woman surrounded by fellow passengers forcefully sits on a strange man's lap, calling herself ‘shameless’, as shown in the viral video.

Watch Viral Video Here:

The Delhi metro viral video shared by @bahuguna46 on social media platform X, comes with a caption which says, “This woman abused boy and asked him to get up. When he rightfully refused this woman forcibly sat close to him. This is sexual assault had man done to woman. @DelhiPolice u will let woman getaway?”  

Viewers on the other hand in the comment section are expressing their views, some find this funny while others are raising serious questions and asking DMRC and Delhi Police to look into this matter. 

One comment says, “This shows need of gender neutral laws and gender neutral approach of police in India.” Another comment says, “why are women allowed in other coaches when they have a reserved coach? reserve another coach for them but get them out of the men's coach.”

screengrab of comment section

 

Published March 14th, 2024 at 22:47 IST

Viral

