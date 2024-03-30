×

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 13:33 IST

Women Footballers Accuse Drunken AIFF Official of Assaulting Them Physically in Hotel Room

The footballers stated that Sharma was in an inebriated state at the time of the incident.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Women Footballers Accuse Drunken AIFF Official of Assaulting Them in Hotel Room
Women Footballers Accuse Drunken AIFF Official of Assaulting Them in Hotel Room | Image:File Photo
  2 min read
New Delhi: Two female footballers from Khad FC, a club based in Himachal Pradesh, have accused Deepak Sharma, a member of the executive committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the governing body for football in India of assaulting them. The players claim that Sharma assaulted them in a hotel room during the ongoing Indian Women's League 2 in Goa. A complaint has been filed with the AIFF regarding the alleged incident.

The footballers stated that Sharma was in an inebriated state at the time of the incident. Moreover, he had been drinking in their presence while they were travelling from Himachal Pradesh to Goa.

Following a complaint filed by the Goa Football Association, Deepak Sharma has been summoned for interrogation at the Mapusa police station. As of now, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has not issued any official response regarding the matter.

Narrating the ordeal, Palak Verma, one of the footballers said that she had not been able to sleep after the incident.

 “That evening, I was injured and had brought eggs to my room. Around 10:30-11 pm, while I was in the kitchen with another girl, preparing eggs, sir called us to his room. The other girl went in first and was questioned about our activities. She informed him that we were preparing eggs. Sir scolded her and then called me in. He rudely questioned why I was preparing eggs and insinuated if I was 'special'. I explained that we were out of food, hence the need to prepare eggs in the room. 

“He was drunk at the time. He ordered me to discard the eggs. I began to cry and returned to my room, slamming the door. Upon hearing this, sir rushed to the room and forcefully entered without knocking. He physically assaulted me until my roommate intervened and he left. Following this, his wife, who also serves as the club manager, Nandita, confronted us and pressured us, criticizing our morals. We filed a complaint with the Goa Football Association (GFA) and the All India Football Federation (AIFF). They conducted an investigation and instructed Sharma to provide a written assurance of non-harm towards us. I am 21 years old. We are currently facing pressure to retract our complaint”, Verma told a leading portal. 

Published March 30th, 2024 at 13:33 IST

