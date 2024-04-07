Advertisement

Ujjain: Women security guards at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh were allegedly beaten up by a few women and others after they objected and stopped two women from shooting videos for their social media reels in the prohibited area of the temple. Following the incident, the Ujjain police reached the spot and controlled the situation. Later on the complaint of the security guards, a case under appropriate sections was registered at the Mahakal police station and a probe was initiated.

The entire incident was recorded on the CCTV camera installed in the premises of the temple, which later went viral on social media. In the video, it can be seen that a scuffle occurred between the women security guards visitors at the temple over mobile phone, following which the women security guards were beaten up by a few women and others.

Mahakal police have registered a case in the matter

According to the reports, three women security guards were allegedly beaten up by two women and a few others accompanying them after the security guards stopped the women from filming videos in the prohibited area of Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain.

As per a police official, the incident occurred in the premises of the Mahakaleshwar Temple on Saturday. The two accused women have been identified as Palak and Pari.

The police official said that the guards, Shivani Pushpad, Sandhya Prajapati and Sangeeta Changesia, work for a private security firm.

A case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (obscene acts in public) and 506 (criminal intimidation) has been registered against the accused, who are residents of Nagda town, the official said.

Further legal action into the matter is being taken.

