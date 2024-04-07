×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 17:54 IST

Women Stopped From Making Reels at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple Beat Up Security Guards | VIDEO

In video women security guards at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple were allegedly beaten up by a few women after they stopped them from shooting videos and reels.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ujjain: Women security guards at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh were allegedly beaten up by a few women and others after they objected and stopped two women from shooting videos for their social media reels in the prohibited area of the temple. Following the incident, the Ujjain police reached the spot and controlled the situation. Later on the complaint of the security guards, a case under appropriate sections was registered at the Mahakal police station and a probe was initiated.

The entire incident was recorded on the CCTV camera installed in the premises of the temple, which later went viral on social media. In the video, it can be seen that a scuffle occurred between the women security guards visitors at the temple over mobile phone, following which the women security guards were beaten up by a few women and others.

Advertisement

Mahakal police have registered a case in the matter

According to the reports, three women security guards were allegedly beaten up by two women and a few others accompanying them after the security guards stopped the women from filming videos in the prohibited area of Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain.

Advertisement

As per a police official, the incident occurred in the premises of the Mahakaleshwar Temple on Saturday. The two accused women have been identified as Palak and Pari.

The police official said that the guards, Shivani Pushpad, Sandhya Prajapati and Sangeeta Changesia, work for a private security firm.

Advertisement

A case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (obscene acts in public) and 506 (criminal intimidation) has been registered against the accused, who are residents of Nagda town, the official said.

Further legal action into the matter is being taken. 
 

Advertisement

Published April 7th, 2024 at 17:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

a few seconds ago
Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Sachin Tendulkar

Hardik and Rohit reunite

2 minutes ago
Youth Stabbed To Death By Two Juveniles In North Delhi After He Refused Matchbox To Light Cigarettes

Youth Stabbed To Death

4 minutes ago
Rwanda' President Paul Kagame lighting the memorial flame at the Kigali Genocide Memorial.

Rwandan Genocide

9 minutes ago
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh with his wife Anita Singh, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj and party supporters during his visit to Raj GhatAam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh with his wife Anita Singh, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj and party supporters during his visit to Raj Ghat

AAP's 'Samuhik Upwas'

16 minutes ago
Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Mocks Cong

27 minutes ago
pm modi roadshow

PM Modi on TMC

28 minutes ago
Cocaine Worth Rs 11.7 Lakh Seized From Autorickshaw In Thane, Driver Held

Cocaine Worth Rs 11.7 Lak

35 minutes ago
Romario Shepherd

Hardik reacts to Romario

37 minutes ago
Mahakaleshwar Temple

Scuffle at Mahakaleshwar

38 minutes ago
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Rajnath slams congress

44 minutes ago
MI vs DC

MI vs DC live blog

44 minutes ago
Man Kills Wife and Chops Her Body Into 200 Pieces

UK Man Kills Wife

an hour ago
The long odds for the Powerball win on Sunday were 1 in 292.2 million.

$1.3 Billion Lottery

an hour ago
Boeing

Boeing Chief's Salary Up

an hour ago
gavel

RoC imposes penalties

an hour ago
Bansuri Swaraj

Bansuri Swaraj on AAP

an hour ago
LSG vs GT

IPL 2024, LSG vs GT

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Driver Killed as Speeding Car Rams Into Running Train in MP

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Stolen Car of JP Nadda's Wife Recovered From Varanasi, 2 Held

    India News8 hours ago

  3. IMD Issues Orange Alert in These States for Today | Check List

    India News9 hours ago

  4. IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after RR vs RCB

    Sports 10 hours ago

  5. AP ICET registration window closing today

    Education10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo