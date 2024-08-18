Published 15:06 IST, August 18th 2024
Women Tie Rakhis to Trees in UP's Shahjahanpur
In a unique effort to spread awareness about the need for environment preservation, women in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur have been tying rakhis to trees
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
In a unique effort to spread awareness about the need for environment preservation, women in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur have been tying rakhis to trees | Image: Freepik
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
15:06 IST, August 18th 2024