'Won't Accept Any New Bookings': Tripura Hotels Deny Services to Bangladeshi Citizens

Agartala: Amid rising atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh, the All Tripura Hotel and Restaurant Owners' Association (ATHROA) has decided to deny hotel and restaurant services' to Bangladeshi citizens.

In a statement, Bhaskar Chakraborty, Office Secretary, All Tripura Hotel and Restaurant Owners' Association says, “On 2nd December we took a decision in the presence of all our members that starting 2nd December, no hotel will be available for Bangladeshi citizens.” The decision comes as a strong response to the growing unrest in neighbouring Bangladesh.

The All Tripura Hotel and Restaurant Owners' Association (ATHROA) announced a ban on providing services to Bangladeshi citizens in the state. The decision, which took effect immediately, follows allegations of escalating persecution of Hindu and other minority communities in Bangladesh.

Bhaskar Chakrabarty, Secretary, All Tripura Hotel & Restaurant Owners' Association told ANI, "The primary reason for this decision is the disrespect shown towards our national flag in Bangladesh. Additionally, the incident involving the Bangladesh High Commission has also played a significant role in shaping this resolution."

"Another reason is to ensure the safety and well-being of Bangladeshi nationals visiting here. If any untoward incident occurs involving a Bangladeshi guest, the entire responsibility would fall on the hotel owner. To avoid such complications, we decided on the 2nd of this month that we will not provide rooms to Bangladeshi citizens," he said.

He clarified, "The (Bangladeshi) citizens who checked in here before 2nd December can stay here but we won't accept any new bookings. It was also decided that if someone comes here under a critical condition with proper documents, for medical purposes, they will be provided rooms."

In an official statement, signed by ATHROA Secretary Bhashkar Chakraborty, the association condemned recent incidents involving extremist actions against minority groups in Bangladesh.

"We are a secular country that respects all religions, but the recent atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh have deeply concerned us. The behaviour of certain elements in Bangladesh is unacceptable, especially their disrespect towards the Indian national flag," the statement read.

The association emphasized that Tripura has historically welcomed people from Bangladesh with warmth and hospitality. However, the recent developments have led to a change in stance. The ban on services, which includes all hotel and restaurant facilities, applies to Bangladeshi citizens visiting the state from December 2, 2024.

ATHROA President Sumit Saha, speaking to the Tripura Times, expressed strong disapproval of the persecution of minorities in Bangladesh. "We have always believed in treating all guests with respect. However, the current situation in Bangladesh has made it impossible for us to continue offering services to those who come from a nation where such atrocities are happening," Saha said.

The decision has sparked mixed reactions, with some supporting the move as a stand against violence and discrimination, while others question its impact on tourism and business relations between the two countries. Nonetheless, the association remains firm in its position, citing the need to stand in solidarity with the oppressed minority communities in Bangladesh.

As of now, the ban is expected to remain in place until further notice, with ATHROA pledging to monitor the situation closely.