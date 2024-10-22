sb.scorecardresearch
  • Won't Apologise for Sanatana Dharma Remarks: Stubborn Udhayanidhi Stalin Shows Defiance

Published 22:15 IST, October 22nd 2024

Won't Apologise for Sanatana Dharma Remarks: Stubborn Udhayanidhi Stalin Shows Defiance

"I was asked to apologize, but I said there was no going back on my remarks. I am Karunanidhi’s grandson and won’t apologize" said Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Udayanidhi Stalin on Ram mandir ayodhya
"I was asked to apologize, but I said there was no going back on my remarks. I am Karunanidhi’s grandson and won’t apologize" said Udhayanidhi Stalin. | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
