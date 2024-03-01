English
Updated March 1st, 2024 at 21:41 IST

'Won't Spare...': Assam CM Himanta's Bold Promise to A Local Who Complained of 'Illegal House Grab'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday made a satisfying promise to a local villager who complained of illegal house grab.

Ronit Singh
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma | Image:ANI
Guwhati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday made a satisfying promise to a local villager who reached out to him to lodge a complain about her house being illegally occupied. 

After listening to her grievances where she claimed that her house has been snatched illegally from her, Sarma said, “We will not spare the Land Mafia.” 

Wiping tears, the complainant told the Assam Chief Minister, “Someone occupied my house. Please take action against the miscreants." 

Replying to the woman, Sarma said, “You give visit to Superintendent of Police (SP) sir's house tomorrow. Your matter will be resolved.” Further taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Won't spare Land Mafia.” 

Assam CM Pledges Flood of Development for Barak Valley

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday pledged a “flood of development” for Barak Valley if BJP-led NDA retains power at the Centre.

He appealed people to elect BJP candidates for the sake of development as he inaugurated and laid foundation for projects worth over Rs 2,000 crore for the three Barak Valley districts at different functions.

“Today, projects worth over Rs 2,000 crore have come for Barak Valley. During Congress regime, they would declare special package of Rs 1,000 crore but no one knew where the money went,” Sarma said after the ‘bhumi pujan’ of Karimganj Medical College.

Referring to Congress legislators, particularly Karimganj North MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha who extended ‘support to the BJP government,’ the CM said it is good for the people of the district that leaders have come together.

Published March 1st, 2024 at 21:41 IST

