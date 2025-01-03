‘Wondering What Was Going On’: Scottish Hiker Carrying Banned GPS Device Detained At Delhi Airport

New Delhi: A hiker from Scotland was detained at the Delhi airport for carrying a GPS device, which is banned in India.

Heading to Rishikesh, Heather was intercepted by security at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. A Garmin inReach GPS was recovered from her possession.

In a post on Instagram, Heather recounted events prior to her detention.

Hiker Carrying Banned GPS Detained

“I innocently placed my Garmin Inreach in the tray to go through the scanner, and at that moment I was promptly pulled aside by security and told to wait... I waited and waited, wondering what on earth was going on. I was eventually told that the Garmin was illegal here and that they were handing me over to the police,” Heather said.

The hiker further mentioned that she had also reached out to her embassy.

“I called the Embassy whilst waiting for the police, and I await their further guidance; however, they are not able to intervene with legal proceedings... I was eventually taken to the police station, where I was questioned in a fairly friendly manner and made to sign document after document,” she said.

Heather also claimed that police denied her access to water during her detention.

After hours of questioning, the hiker was released on the same day; however, she has been asked to attend court proceedings in the near future.

Why is Garmin inReach GPS Banned In India