Words In Emails, Social Media Posts Lowering Dignity of Woman Is Offence: Bombay HC
Written words, either through email or on social media, that could lower the dignity of a woman constitutes an offence, the Bombay High Court said.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Written words on email which can lower dignity of woman is an offence, Bombay HC noted. | Image: PTI/file
