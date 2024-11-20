Published 10:07 IST, November 20th 2024
Work From Home for 50% Delhi Government Employees as Air Pollution Crisis Worsens
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai in a tweet on X said, "To reduce pollution, Delhi government decided to work from home in government offices. "
50% Delhi Govt Employees to WFH as Air Pollution Crisis Worsens | Image: X/ Ray @sde_ray
