sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Muck in Mollywood | Mukesh Ambani | Gujarat Rains | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | MUDA Scam | Israel-Hamas | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Work From Home Likely In Delhi During Winters: Govt Includes It In Winter Action Plan

Published 19:37 IST, August 29th 2024

Work From Home Likely In Delhi During Winters: Govt Includes It In Winter Action Plan

The Delhi government is likely to integrate work from home policy during the winter in view of the severe concerns related to air pollution.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Delhi pollution
Work from home and awareness campaigns to combat air pollution to be part of Winter Action Plan in Delhi | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

19:37 IST, August 29th 2024