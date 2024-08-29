Published 19:37 IST, August 29th 2024
Work From Home Likely In Delhi During Winters: Govt Includes It In Winter Action Plan
The Delhi government is likely to integrate work from home policy during the winter in view of the severe concerns related to air pollution.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Work from home and awareness campaigns to combat air pollution to be part of Winter Action Plan in Delhi | Image: PTI
