Updated March 24th, 2024 at 10:12 IST

Work-Life Balance Bengaluru Style: Man Takes Teams Meeting on Scooter, Netizens Reacted

Man in Bengaluru attends Microsoft Teams meeting while driving a scooter, sparking debate over WFH culture and road safety.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Man Takes Teams Meeting on Scooter, Netizens Reacted
Man Takes Teams Meeting on Scooter, Netizens Reacted | Image:X:peakBengaluru
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Bengaluru: Bengaluru is one of the busiest cities in the world, and the reason is its never-stop culture. We have seen many peak Bengaluru moments where people share things that only happen in this city. And in this series, a new “Peak Bengaluru” moment has been reported, when a man is seen attending a Microsoft Team meeting while he was driving his scooter. The man was carrying the laptop on his lap while driving the scooter when he was in a meeting. 

This viral video was shared by an X handle @peakbengaluru with a caption that says, “Bengaluru is not for beginners 😂.”

Check Out The VIdeo:


Further in the post, the page said, “Before critics arrive here, this is just a lighthearted observation of someone attending a team call from the roads of Bengaluru.

We don't endorse unsafe or illegal driving.”

The users were concerned over the safety of the man who was multitasking. 

One of the users said, “Bro must be working for an IT company as he might be short of clocking 70 hours per week.”

A second user said, “Work Ride Balance.”

“WFH: Work From Honda,” said another one. 

A fourth user said, “So much confidence given how bad Bangalore roads are.”

Published March 24th, 2024 at 10:12 IST

