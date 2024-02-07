Advertisement

New Delhi: Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side in Gyanvapi land case, on Friday said that his biggest aim, now, is to take the fight to Supreme Court in a bid to revoke stay on the archaeological survey of the 'Shivling' in the wazukhana, day after the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) made the survey report on masjid public. Speaking exclusively to Republic, Jain said that the survey exercise still remains incomplete as the wazukhana tank, where the Hindu side has claimed the presence of a 'Shivling', was left out of scientific survey. The wazukhana was sealed after the Supreme Court had upheld the Varanasi Court order in May 2022.

On being asked if a temple would eventually come up, Jain told Republic, "Only two parties can do that -- one, The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee, which manages Gyanvapi Masjid complex and the other is the district court. If that happens, then the long-standing issue will be resolved." Talking about the authenticity of the survey, that found the existence of a grand temple, beneath the mosque, Jain said that there was no tampering whatsoever.

Opening up on the way the court-monitored survey was undertaken, Jain told Republic, "The ASI finding is not based on conjectures and surmises. Everything has been videographed. There was strict barricading and not even a pen could be taken inside. Every exercise that was conducted within the masjid premises were recorded and monitored. Whatever was found inside --pillars of Hindu temple used for constructing the mosque, idols of Hanuman and Ganesh -- were all authentic."