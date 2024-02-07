English
Updated January 18th, 2024 at 20:10 IST

Work to Dismantle BRTS Corridor Begins From Bairagarh on Jan 20 Paving Way for 6-Lane Roads

The process of dismantling the BRTS Corridor is set to commence from Bairagarh on January 20, as announced after a detailed presentation before MP CM.

Radhika Dhawad
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The process of dismantling the BRTS Corridor is set to commence from Bairagarh on January 20, as announced after a detailed presentation before Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at Mantralaya on Wednesday. The removal of all four segments of the BRTS will be carried out over the next three months in a phased manner.

The BRTS corridor comprises four parts, namely Misrod to AMPRI (6.4 km), Roshanpura to Kamla Park (1.42 km), Collectorate office to Lal Ghati (1.73 km), and Halalpura to Sehore Naka (Bairagarh-3.81 km).

The Public Works Department is assigned to remove the BRTS corridor between Halalpura and Bairagarh, while the Bhopal Municipal Corporation, which has requested Rs 19 crore for the removal process, will be responsible for the remaining three parts. The dismantling of the BRTS corridor will result in the availability of six-lane roads for vehicular traffic, alleviating the current congestion in the motor vehicle lanes flanking the BRTS corridor.

The removal process is scheduled to take place during the night, and a comprehensive work plan, developed in collaboration with traffic police, will facilitate the smooth reintegration of regular traffic once the BRTS corridor is dismantled.

Simultaneously, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation has initiated the tendering process to invite bids for the removal of the BRTS corridor, with the tender opening slated for January 27.

Published January 18th, 2024 at 20:10 IST

