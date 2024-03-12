Advertisement

UP News Updates: Tejpal Singh of Bijnor stands out among those who support working only five days a week. Tejpal, who is from Uttar Pradesh, has worked for 26 years without taking a day off. Due to his extreme dedication to his work, he even works on Sundays and special days like Holi and Diwali.



Tejpal stated in an interview that he has put a lot of effort into his work. He claimed to have worked continuously since 1995 and to have only ever taken one leave. With 45 paid leaves at his disposal, he decided to use just one. He has also been acknowledged in the "India Book of Records" for his extraordinary dedication to his profession. The importance of maintaining focus and dedication to one's work is exemplified by Tejpal's commitment to his work.

On December 26, 1995, Tejpal Singh began working as a clerk for Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Limited. Despite having the option to take 45 days off a year, he only took one day off throughout his whole career. On June 18, 2003, that day occurred—his younger brother's wedding. Tejpal has two younger brothers and resides with his extended family. Tejpal has never taken a day off from work and consistently arrives and leaves work on time, even with four children (two boys and two girls) and family duties.