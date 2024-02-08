Advertisement

During an event hosted by a local media outlet, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the state had received a proposal to construct the world's first seven-star hotel exclusively offering vegetarian cuisine in Ayodhya.

''We have received 25 proposals to set up hotels in Ayodhya....one of the proposals is to build a pure vegetarian seven star hotel,'' said Yogi Adityanath.

Adityanath also mentioned that annual religious events commemorating the 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony would be arranged on January 22.

The chief minister emphasised on the ongoing efforts in Ayodhya to enhance the town's infrastructure, responding to the increased influx of devotees in recent months. He expressed confidence that Ayodhya would soon evolve into a central hub for religious activities and more. He mentioned that at present, the religious town has the capability to accommodate over 50 thousand devotees.

The chief minister also announced plans for establishing a green corridor that would link Ayodhya with Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Gorakhpur which is Adityanath's hometown, Lucknow and Prayagraj.

"There was no infrastructure in Ayodhya before 2017. We tried to develop the town in the past few years, all this should have happened ten years back but no effort was made to build infrastructure in Ayodhya,'' he added.

The chief minister stated that individuals who were displaced or had their shops and business establishments demolished during the town's expansion were duly compensated. They were also provided alternative spaces for their shops.