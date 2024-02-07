World Gathers to Welcome Ram Lalla: 100 Delegates from 54 Nations to Attend Pran Pratishtha

For the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, around 100 heads from 54 countries, including ambassadors and MPs, have been invited | Image: Republic

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: As the nation gears for the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla’s idol at Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir scheduled for January 22, dignitaries from across the world would gather in Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony.

For the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, around 100 heads from 54 countries, including ambassadors and MPs, have been invited by the Ram Mandir Trust.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Joint General Secretary Swami Vigyananand, who handles the organization's international affairs, said that the preparations are complete and the foreign dignitaries invited for the event have been asked to arrive early due to ongoing weather conditions. We have invited the Korean Queen as well, who claims to be Prabhu Sri Ram Vansaj," Swami Vigyananand said.

Swami Vigyananand further said that all the VVIP foreign delegates will arrive in Lucknow on January 20; after that, on January 21st, by evening, they will reach Ayodhya. "Due to the fog and weather conditions, the delegates have been requested to come to India before the event," he added. Swami Vigyananand had earlier said that they had planned to invite more overseas guests but due to the small place, they had to cut down on the guest list.

The countries that have been invited include Argentina, Australia, Belarus, Botswana, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, Dominica, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Egypt, Ethiopia, Fiji, Finland, France, Germany, Ghana, Guyana, Hong Kong, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Kenya, Korea, Malaysia, Malawi, Mauritius, Mexico, Myanmar, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Sierra Leone, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Suriname, Sweden, Taiwan, Tanzania, Thailand, Trinidad & Tobago, West Indies, Uganda, UK, USA, Vietnam, and Zambia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the ceremonies of pran pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla’s idol inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Janmbhoomi on January 22.

