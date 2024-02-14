Advertisement

Dubai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the World Governments Summit in Dubai on Wednesday, February 14, where he asserted that the countries need to adopt an inclusive approach to development. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-days visit to the United Arab Emirates and later in the day he will inaugurate the largest Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. The tour began by the historic launch of UPI in UAE. PM Modi and UAE's President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan together launched the UPI RuPay card service on Tuesday, following which PM addressed the Indian diaspora.

Ahead of the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, PM addressed the World Governments Summit 2024 in Dubai on Wednesday, where he highlighted his policy from being the chief minister of Gujarat to leading India as the prime minister of the country for the past 10 years.

Here are the major takeaways from PM Modi's speech

PM Praises UAE President- PM Modi during his address praised UAE president Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed. PM called Zayed a leader with vision and resolve.

PM on Dubai's development- Shedding light on the development of Dubai, PM Modi said that Dubai has gradually evolved as the epicente of global economy, commerce and technology.

PM Speaks for Global South- PM Modi emphasised on the need to promote participation of Global South in global decision-making. "We have to promote the concerns of the developing world and the participation of the Global South in global decision-making. We have to listen to the voice of the Global South, we have to bring forward their priorities, we have to help the needy countries,” said PM Modi.

PM on Terrorism- While addresing the World Governments Summit, PM Modi highlighted the danger terrorism possesses for the entire world. T"errorism in various forms is posing new challenges before humanity," said PM Modi.

PM Emphasises on Inclusivity- While addressing the World Governments Summit 2024, PM Modi said that the world in the present time needs governments which are includibe, takes everyone along and are clean and free from corruption.

PM on International Law- Underlining the importance of global order, PM Said, “While giving priority to our national sovereignty, we have to ensure respect for international law.”

PM Speaks on Women-led Development- Recalling the Women Reservation Bill which has been recently passed by the Indian Parliament, PM Modi said that his government's focus is on women-led development. “We are strengthening the financial, social and political conditions of the Indian women,” said PM.

PM talks on Skill Development and Startups- PM Modi said that the government is dedicatedly creating new opportunities for the youth in India. "We are also creating new opportunities for youth and focusing on their skill development. Soon, India will have the third biggest startup ecosystem (of the world)," said PM.

Minimun Government, Maximum Governance- PM said that since the beginning of his political career, he belives in the principle of 'Minimum government, Maximum governance'. “I believe that it is the job of the government to ensure that government interference in people's lives is minimal. My biggest principle has been 'Minimum government, maximum governance'. I have always emphasised creating an environment in which sense of enterprise and energy in the citizens grows,” said PM at the summit.

PM on Social and Financial Inclusion- PM Modi said, “Social and financial inclusion has been our government's priority. Due to this, today more than 50 crore people who did not have a bank account are connected to banking in India. This has taken India forward in the areas of fintech and digital payments.”

