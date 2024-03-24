×

Updated September 9th, 2023 at 12:46 IST

World leaders gather at Bharat Mandapam for G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the world leaders with a warm handshake against the backdrop of the replica of the Konark Wheel

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
G20 summit
Bharat Mandapam where the G20 summit will be held on Sept. 9 and 10 (Image: PTI) | Image:self
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday welcomed a host of world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, at the Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the G20 Summit.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director and Chairman Kristalina Georgieva and World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala were among the first to arrive at the newly built venue in Pragati Maidan.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni were among those received warmly by Modi.

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was received with a hug as were Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who will assume the next G20 presidency, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Argentinian president.

Lula was accompanied by his wife and Brazilian First Lady Rosângela da Silva.

The world leaders walked the red carpet lined with national flags with the wall depicting different yoga postures.

Modi welcomed the world leaders with a warm handshake against the backdrop of the replica of the Konark Wheel, a 13th-century artefact symbolising time, progress and continuous change, in Sun Temple in Odisha.

Modi was seen explaining to Biden the grandeur of the Konark wheel.

Sunak greeted Modi with a namaste.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa, European Commission President Urusula von der Leyen, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also arrived at the Bharat Mandapam, the grand international exhibition and convention centre.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Turkey, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Egypt President Abdel Fattah Saeed Hussein Khalil El-Sisi and Oman Deputy Prime Minister Sayyid Asaad bin Tarik Al Said and Spain's First Vice President Nadia Calvino were also welcomed by Modi. 

Published September 9th, 2023 at 12:46 IST

