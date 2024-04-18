World Liver Day 2024: Date, Theme, History And Significance

Advertisement

World Liver Day 2024 is observed on 19 April. The liver is an integral part of the body. World Liver Day is dedicated to raise awareness about liver-related diseases and promote liver health. The liver is one of the largest organs in the human body, situated under the rib cage on the right side of the abdomen, the liver helps in digestion of food and getting rid of toxins from the body.

Theme of World Liver Day 2024:

The theme for World Liver Day 2024 is - Be Vigilant, Get Regular Liver Check-Ups and Prevent Fatty Liver Diseases.

History of World Liver Day :

In 2010, the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) launched the first ever World Liver Day to commemorate the foundation day of EASL in 1966. Since then, April 19 has been celebrated as World Liver Day every year. According to studies, around 20 lakh people die due to liver diseases every year across the world – the numbers are expected to shoot up to a 35 percent increase by 2030.

Significance of World Liver Day :

World Liver Day serves to raise awareness about liver diseases like hepatitis, cirrhosis, and liver cancer, promoting prevention and early detection. Through campaigns and initiatives, it aims to educate and empower people worldwide to prioritize liver health. Getting enough sleep, practicing mindfulness to reduce stress, having a healthy die4t, regularly exercising and avoiding alcohol and tobacco are some of the measures that we can take to ensure that our liver is healthy.