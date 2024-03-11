×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 15:08 IST

World's Best Sandwiches: Proud Moment For Mumbaikars, Iconic Vada Pav Takes 19th Spot On Global List

Mumbai's Vada Pav, a potato fritter in a bun, cracked the Top 20 on TasteAtlas' "Best Sandwiches" list. This iconic street food is now enjoyed worldwide.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Iconic Vada Pav Takes 19th Spot on Global 'Best Sandwiches' List
Iconic Vada Pav Takes 19th Spot on Global 'Best Sandwiches' List | Image:Instagram: Taste Atlas
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mumbai and Vada Pav go hand in hand, and it is one of those things that is connected with the culture of the city. Over the years, this snack has gone beyond the boundaries of Mumbai and has become a symbol of the city across the country and abroad. It is made up of deep-fried besan vada, which is made of potato covered in a batter of besan. 

Recently, this favourite Mumbai dish has received global status after getting featured in a list by TasteAtlas, a popular food and travel guide. The name of this list was 'Best Sandwiches In The World,’ and they put Vada Pav on the 19th rank. It is according to the guide’s current rankings for March 2024. 

Taste Atlas also described the origin of Vada Pav; they said, “This iconic street food is said to have originated from a street vendor named Ashok Vaidya, who worked near the Dadar train station in the 1960s and 1970s. He thought of a way to satiate the hungry workers, and concluded that the ideal dish should be portable, affordable, and easy to prepare.” 

And now it has gained world-wide recognition and is enjoyed all over the world. Apart from this, Bánh mì featured at the top of the table and Shawarma at the third spot. 

The top 50 sandwiches in the world:

A few days ago, Indian Filter coffee was selected as the number 2 drink among the 10 best-rated coffees around the globe. 

 

Published March 11th, 2024 at 15:08 IST

Viral

