The world's highest railway bridge built on the Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir is expected to get operational by the end of this year, confirmed Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw after inspecting the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project from Chenab bridge on Sunday (March 26).

Built 1,178 feet above the riverbed underneath, the Chenab Bridge has been constructed under ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ project. The border would connect Kashmir to the rest of the country.

All you need to know about Chenab bridge

This bridge would also help the Indian armed forces stationed in this strategically crucial location and increase tourism, per the Railway Ministry. The bridge that has been built at a cost of approximately Rs 1400 crore is also earthquake-resistant. The bridge has a 2015 km long approach road long, and it truly represents the most significant challenges faced by civil engineers under any railway project in recent Indian history.

Currently, there are only three rail routes that connect to Kashmir -- The first is a 25-kilometer section from Udhampur to Katra; the second is an 18-kilometer stretch from Banihal to Qazigund in the valley; and the third is a 118-kilometer route from Qazigund to Baramulla. The construction of the major arch was completed in April 2021, while the base was finished in November 2017. With the completion of the overarch deck in August 2022, the steel and concrete arch bridge reached a key milestone. According to Railways, the bridge is 42 kilometers from Reasi town. The newly built Chenab bridge would be able to withstand winds of up to 260 km per hour. The bridge has a lifespan of 120 years, per the Indian Railways.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visits Chenab Bridge, performs bhumi pooja

Pioneering the first run of track mounted vehicle on the Chenab Bridge, Hon’ble MR Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw inspects the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project from Chenab bridge-Dugga. pic.twitter.com/8pJFcuj2JO — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 26, 2023

"Today is an important day as the trolley run was done on Chenab Bridge and several tunnels are being inspected as well. Before 2014, Rs 700–800 crores were allocated for such projects, but today Rs 6,000 crore has been allocated for this project. I expect trains will start running on these tracks by December-January," the Union Railways Minister told ANI. Vaishnaw also performed bhumi pooja at the site.

Image: PTI