Updated March 13th, 2024 at 15:48 IST
Would Have Tore PM Into Pieces: BJP Puts Out Controversial Video of DMK Minister Anbarasan
In a video shared by BJP IT Department head Amit Malviya, DMK Minister TM Anbarasan is purportedly seen insulting PM Modi.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
DMK Minister Anbarasan | Image: Facebook
Advertisement
In a video shared by BJP IT Department head Amit Malviya, DMK Minister TM Anbarasan is purportedly seen insulting PM Modi.
(This is a breaking story)
Advertisement
Published March 13th, 2024 at 15:48 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.