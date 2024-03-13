×

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 15:48 IST

Would Have Tore PM Into Pieces: BJP Puts Out Controversial Video of DMK Minister Anbarasan

In a video shared by BJP IT Department head Amit Malviya, DMK Minister TM Anbarasan is purportedly seen insulting PM Modi.

Reported by: Digital Desk
DMK Minister Anbarasan
DMK Minister Anbarasan | Image: Facebook
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
In a video shared by BJP IT Department head Amit Malviya, DMK Minister TM Anbarasan is purportedly seen insulting PM Modi. 

 

(This is a breaking story) 

Published March 13th, 2024 at 15:48 IST

