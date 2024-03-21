×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 13:02 IST

Would Lead to Chaos & Uncertainty: Supreme Court Refuses To Hold ECs' Appointment

Supreme Court dismissed applications seeking a stay on the appointment of two new election commissioners.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Election Commissioners
Supreme Court dismissed applications seeking a stay on the appointment of two new election commissioners. | Image:ani
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed applications seeking a stay on the appointment of two new election commissioners, saying it would lead to "chaos" and "uncertainty" as the elections are around the corner. Observing that the Election Commission is not under the "thumb of the executive", the apex court also refused to grant any interim stay on the operation of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Terms of Office) Act, 2023.

The top court said it would examine the main petitions challenging the validity of the 2023 Act and asked the Centre to file its response within six weeks and posted the matter for hearing on August 5. "At this stage, we cannot stay the legislation or suspend it operation. It would lead to chaos and uncertainty and we cannot do it (stay) by way of an interim order. There are no allegations against the new election commissioners," a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta told the petitioners who have challenged the new law.

Advertisement

The petitioners were also seeking a stay on the appointment of new election commissioners. "We are dismissing the applications for a stay on the appointment," the bench said.

Observing that it cannot be denied that election commissioners should be independent and fair, the bench said polls have been held since Independence and the country has had very good election commissioners in the past.

Advertisement

It noted that earlier election commissioners were appointed by the executive and now, they are being appointed under a law.

The top court said the 2023 verdict of its constitution bench nowhere said there has to be a member from the judiciary in the selection panel for appointment of election commissioners in the new law.

Advertisement

It said the intent of the 2023 verdict, which proposed a selection panel comprising the prime minister, the Leader of Opposition and the Chief Justice of India, was for a period till Parliament enacts a law.

The verdict was intended to nudge Parliament to enact law as there was a "vacuum" and it didn't say what kind of law should be made, the bench said.

Advertisement

During the hearing, the bench questioned the Centre over the procedure adopted for appointment of two new election commissioners. It said the selection committee should have been given more time to apply its mind on the appointment of election commissioners.

"The search committee for appointment of election commissioners should have been given a fair share of time to understand the background of candidates," the bench observed.

Advertisement

Retired IAS officers Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu were recently appointed as election commissioners. The appointments came ahead of the Lok Sabha polls starting on April 19.

Under the new law, the selection panel has the prime minister as the chairperson, and the leader of opposition and a Union minister nominated by the prime minister are the two other members.

Advertisement

A five-judge constitution bench had in March 2023 ruled that the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs) shall be appointed on the advice of a committee comprising the prime minister, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India.

(With agency inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 13:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kapkapiii

Kapkapiii First Look Out

a few seconds ago
shah rukh khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla: Popular movies of the iconic '90s pair

2 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

2 minutes ago
IPL Franchise Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians' best XI

2 minutes ago
Sakana.AI

Japan’s Sakana AI

2 minutes ago
EU automotive industry

EU car sales surge

3 minutes ago
Election Commission

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

5 minutes ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Fazal begins preparation for Agatha Christie's 'Death on the Nile'

6 minutes ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar's STERN message

6 minutes ago
Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Aaron On Cinema

6 minutes ago
Taiwan detects 32 Chinese warplanes

Taiwan Detects Warplanes

6 minutes ago
Renowned Indian classical musicians Ranjani and Gayatri have announced their decision to withdraw from the Music Academy's Conference 2024

Carnatic Music Row

7 minutes ago
Shami undergoes surgery

GT replace Shami

8 minutes ago
Supreme Court pulls up Patanjali for misleading ads

Patanjali's Court Apology

8 minutes ago
Babar Azam with Rizwan

Warner, Babar snubbed!

13 minutes ago
US considering more than $10 bn in subsidies for Intel

Intel bags $20 billion

13 minutes ago
Kheer

Indian Sweets For Holi

14 minutes ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Performance

14 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ‘Making Plans for the Initial 100 Days of Our Third Term’: PM | LIVE

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Assam STF Nabs Top ISIS Terrorists During Search Operation Along IB Area

    India News16 hours ago

  3. Centre Notifies Fact Check Unit Under PIB To Monitor Online Content

    India News16 hours ago

  4. Delhi HC Issues Summons to TMC Leader Mahua Moitra in Defamation Case

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Delhi Woman Sweeping Outside Her House Rammed by Car, Dies

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo