Updated March 4th, 2024 at 09:08 IST

WPL: Traffic Advisory Issued for These Areas in Delhi on These Dates | Check Routes to Avoid

In anticipation of congestion on days of matches, commuters have been advised to avoid some roads from 4.30pm to 12 midnight.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi Traffic ALERT: Fresh Advisory Issued Amid Farmers' Protest, Check Routes to Avoid
As per the advisory, there will be diversion/restriction on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and JLN Marg. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Vehicular traffic will be affected in the national capital as diversions and restrictions will come up around Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi in view of the Tata Women's Premier League-2024 (WPL) Cricket Matches scheduled from March 5 to 13 and on March 15 and  17, the Delhi Traffic Police said.

The traffic police have issued an advisory in this regard.

“The cricket matches of Tata Women's Premier League -2024 (WPL) are scheduled from 05th March 2024 to 13th March, 15th March and 17th March 2024 at Arun Jaitely Stadium, Delhi. For the convenience of general public and security reason, certain traffic restrictions are imposed in and around the stadium”, the advisory read.

As per the advisory, there will be diversion/restriction on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and JLN Marg. No heavy vehicles and buses will be allowed on the roads, from Daryaganj to Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and from Guru Nanak Chowk to Asaf Ali Road.

In anticipation of congestion on days of matches, commuters have been advised to avoid following roads from 4.30pm to 12 midnight.

  • Rajghat to JLN Marg.
  • J.L.N. Marg from Roundabout Kamla Market to Rajghat.
  • Asaf Ali Road from Turkman Gate to Delhi gate.
  • Bahadurshah Zafar Marg from Ramcharan Aggarwal Chowk to Delhi gate.

Restrictions on Parking

The officials have announced restrictions on parking as well as no vehicles will be allowed to be parked on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg and Ring Road from Rajghat to I.P. Flyover (Both the carriageways) on the match days. Vehicles parked on these roads will be towed away, the advisory stated.

Park and Ride Facility

The park and ride facility will be available for spectators and unlabeled Vehicles. All spectators arriving in their personal vehicles can reach the following park and ride sites, to avail the facility or walk down to the stadium.

  • Mata Sundari Parking 
  • Shanti Van Parking 
  • Under Veldrome Road

All buses from these sites will start their services two hours before the match and will continue till one hour after the match starts. The bus service from the stadium to their respected destinations will start as soon as the match ends and will continue for one hour after the match ends. Spectators have been advised to use app-based Taxi and other Taxies should use the service lane on Ring Road between I.P Flyover & Rajghat crossing for drop and pickup.

Published March 4th, 2024 at 09:04 IST

