Updated January 29th, 2024 at 13:49 IST

Wrong Turn Alert! Google Maps Mishap Leads SUV Up Nilgiris Stairs; Here's What Happened Next

After reaching the unexpected location, the man had no choice but to bring his vehicle to a halt, finding himself on a staircase instead of the intended route.

Digital Desk
Google Maps launches India's first Address Descriptors
Google maps mishap | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: In a recent incident, a man found himself in a harrowing situation when his reliance on Google Maps led him to an unexpected location. The widely-used navigation app, known for its accuracy and convenience, took an unexpected turn for an SUV driver in Gudalpur, Tamil Nadu, causing a series of challenges.

Following Google Maps' ‘fastest route’, the man reached a fleet of stairs in Gudalur, at a tri-junction among Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka. It is a popular holiday spot for tourists heading to Ooty.

After reaching the unexpected location, the man had no choice but to bring his vehicle to a halt, finding himself on a staircase instead of the intended route. Later, he reached out to residents and police personnel. With their help, the man and his friends manoeuvred their SUV back to the main road and headed to Karnataka. 

When Google Maps Removes 'Road Of Bones' Route 

There were many heated arguments over the reliability of Google Maps in 2020 when a Russian driver was frozen to death following its navigation. For the unversed, an 18-year-old teenager, along with his friend was travelling from Yakutsk to Magadan when their car broke down on the abandoned street. A search operation was initiated by local police following a filed missing person report, revealing that both individuals had gone off the grid. Nearly a week later, officials discovered their car, blanketed in snow, in an area where temperatures had plummeted to a chilling -50 degrees Celsius. Tragically, the driver succumbed to the freezing conditions, while his friend and co-passenger managed to survive, albeit with severe frostbite. After being rushed to a nearby hospital, the survivor recounted the harrowing incident, describing how they became stranded due to the car's radiator malfunction.
 

Published January 29th, 2024 at 13:44 IST

