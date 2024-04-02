Advertisement

Byju's Layoffs: Edtech company Byju’s has begun its latest round of layoffs. The controversial company had recently delayed the salaries of March 2024, citing financial troubles. Reports say that Byju’s has been rather ruthless in this round of job cuts, with no notice issued to employees. The company is laying off people via phone calls, followed by an email. It is not indulging in face-to-face interaction.

The company has been facing several operational and legal issues over the years and has had multiple rounds of layoffs, letting go of over 10,000 employees in the past two years. This particular round will impact 100-500 employees, and especially in the sales division.

The company reportedly wants to improve cash flow and restructure its operations, and hence the layoffs, it told a media house.

In an email to employees post their layoffs, Byju’s reportedly said: "This is to confirm that your last working day with Think and Learn Pvt Ltd will be March 31, 2024. Your full and final settlement will be done as per the exit policy. Please hand over all the assets and proprietary information of the Company that are in your possession to enable processing your full and final settlement. In case of any queries on exit formalities, please contact separations@byjus.com."

The company recently shut several of its tuition centres in a bid to improve costs.