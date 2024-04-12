Updated April 11th, 2024 at 11:53 IST
X Down: Elon Musk's Social Media Platform Faces Outage Across India, Users Get Login Issues
Elon Musk-owned social media platform X (formerly Twitter) suffered a technical snag as several users experienced difficulties in accessing the site.
Reported by: Ronit Singh
New Delhi: Elon Musk-owned social media platform X (formerly Twitter) suffered a technical snag as several users complained of experiencing difficulties in accessing the site, especially the media contest.
The Downdetector, which tracks and monitors online outages and problems, report suggested that users reported that they were unable to access the platform.
This is a breaking news. More details to follow.
Published April 11th, 2024 at 11:52 IST
