Published 15:01 IST, September 30th 2024

Assam's 39 Sub-districts to Become Operational from Oct 4

Thirty-nine sub-districts of Assam, formed to increase administrative efficiency, will become functional from October 4

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Thirty-nine sub-districts of Assam, formed to increase administrative efficiency, will become functional from October 4 | Image: X/himantabiswa
