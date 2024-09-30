Published 15:01 IST, September 30th 2024
Assam's 39 Sub-districts to Become Operational from Oct 4
Thirty-nine sub-districts of Assam, formed to increase administrative efficiency, will become functional from October 4
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
15:01 IST, September 30th 2024